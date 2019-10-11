Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: Burlington lost at Bettendorf 48-13. West stumbled to city rival Davenport Central 38-30.
Last meeting: West 28, Burlington 27 (2018)
Radio: FOX 1230 AM
Overview: The Falcons are trying to snap a four-game losing streak. Junior quarterback Payton Thompson compiled 293 total yards and three scores in last week's game as West tallied a season-high 30 points. Burlington beat Clinton in Week 3, 33-26 but has come within seven points on only one other opponent. The Grayhounds have come up with 11 takeaways but are giving up more than 36 points per contest. West has won three of the last four meetings. They've all been decided by eight points or fewer.
