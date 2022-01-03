Bus drivers out sick lead to Davenport school cancellation, working on a plan for Tuesday

The Davenport Community School District cancelled classes for Monday because of a shortage of bus drivers, but has created a plan for holding classes Tuesday.
District spokesman Mike Vondran said a number of bus drivers called in sick and that, though it was not believed to be the only culprit, COVID-19 played a role.
"That kind of took it over the top," Vondran said.
The district is working on a plan for Tuesday, he said.
That plan will be is expected to posted on the district's website and social media this afternoon, Vondran said.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.