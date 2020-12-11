10 businesses qualify for Davenport's Small Business Resiliency Project funding so far

The city of Davenport launched its Small Business Resiliency Project to assist small businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19 on Oct. 1.

The deadline to apply was Oct. 30. A total of 42 Davenport businesses requested assistance, and a review of the applications was still ongoing, said city Community and Economic Development Director Bruce Berger.

As of Friday, 10 businesses had been notified that they will receive assistance, Berger said. Other businesses, he said, were in the process of submitting additional documentation.

“We do hope to offer another opportunity for assistance sometime after the first of the year,” Berger responded in an email.

Davenport has approximately $900,000 in federal block grant funding provided under the CARES Act to provide forgivable loans of up to $20,000 to qualified Davenport small businesses with 50 full-time equivalent employees or fewer negatively affected by COVID-19 in an effort to retain jobs and stabilize the local economy. Businesses must have been operating in Davenport before March 16, 2019.