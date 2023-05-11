Lutheran Services in Iowa has announced 20 people at its Davenport office will be laid off July 1.
According to the Iowa Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification List, other locations in the state will also be affected. In Burlington 19 employees are being laid off, five in Clinton, 10 in Dubuque, seven in Muscatine and three in Waverly.
The Des Moines-based company has its Davenport office at 111 W. 15th Street. A company representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.
According to its website, Lutheran Services in Iowa offers mental health counseling, immigration and community services and foster care and adoption.
In 2022, it expanded its programs and services across Iowa and received a grant to fund a Trauma Informed Care Program at the North Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Waterloo. This program provides individual and group therapy for Iowa youth, to help them deal with their trauma and work through it in a productive way, according to the website.
That same year, the clinical services team served 1,146 clients for a total of 14,669 therapy sessions across the state.
