$22 million Van Duyne Hall welcomes Palmer students

Isaac Bodigheimer upgraded big time when he moved from his parent's home in Cloquet, Minn. to the $22 million Van Duyne Hall at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport.

Being from the Duluth area, he was originally hoping to stay close to home. It's what he did for undergrad, and he wanted to repeat the process. But when he came to visit the Davenport campus, something clicked.

"This was the first time that I had gone this far away from my parents, but the rest is history," he said.

To save money, Bodigheimer lived at home in his undergrad years. But, he felt like he missed out and wanted to change that at Palmer.

"I associate campus housing with a college experience and I still wanted to have that," he said.

When he first came to Davenport, he was living in different on-campus housing unit. He liked it so much he planned to live there all three years. That was until he got the chance to see Van Duyne Hall.

Palmer CFO Jennifer Randazzo said construction on the 100,000 square foot building started with groundwork in May 2021. From there crews were "off to the races" bringing it to fruition over the next 18 months.

The largest housing option Palmer offers, Van Duyne has room for 139 students with its mixture of studio, one and two bedroom units. Fifteen common spaces throughout the building are designed to allow students the opportunity to collaborate — for study or recreation — and outdoor spaces complete with fireplaces and lounge chairs were designed for relaxation.

The $22 million project is named for alumni Paul and Donna Van Duyne. The pair now co-chair the $25 million “Daring and Driven” fundraising campaign — the largest in the college’s 125-year history — and have donated $2.5 million themselves.

The hall officially opened for students on Oct. 21. About 85% of the beds are full, and administration expects that number to grow.

"Now that it's open, there has been even more interest in the property," Randazzo said.

Because of its location on Perry Street, the building was generally hidden from the public. Not until it started to gain height did people begin to notice, she said. The same goes for students. Bodigheimer said he was among the first people to get a sneak-peak of the new building because of his job as a campus guide.

As soon as he stepped foot inside, the modern touches and eye-catching appearance had him changing his mind on his previous accommodations. Palmer president Dennis Marchiori could not say for sure if this success would trigger more campus housing, but with Van Duyne in the portfolio, it could change things.

"We'll monitor this closely and see how successful it is," he said. "The strategies for campus planning are on-going and certainly will impact us bringing housing online."

Currently, 377 students live in Palmer's seven housing options. Combined, they are at 92.1% capacity. This is what prompted the board of trustees to begin looking into adding housing options about 12 years ago, he said.

Initially, the board was focused on creating new learning spaces as students were saying Palmer was "a great museum, but not a place you want to get an education." Work then began on transforming and updating the campus to make it more appealing.

After conducting focus groups, they learned students wanted to live close to campus, and they were looking for up-scale options. Michael Norris, vice chancellor of admissions, said the upgrade came just in time. This fall's class was the largest Davenport has seen since 2008 with upward of 140 students enrolling.

"The upgrades have been huge," he said. "We're firing on all cylinders now."

More students are looking for housing than Palmer has beds available, he said. Even without the increase in enrollment, he is confident the new housing complex would fill-up quickly.

"Van Duyne Hall is crucial to our success," he said.