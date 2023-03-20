A multi-million dollar investment in Buffalo also comes with the title of North America's largest.

Continental Cement held a ribbon cutting Monday for a $30 million cement dome. It will be used for cement storage, replacing the winter storage barges the company now uses. A spokesperson for Continental said the barge costs have risen significantly in recent years, and storing the materials on site until they are ready to be shipped will bring considerable savings.

Continental Cement, based in Chesterfield, MO, is a subsidiary of Summit Materials and has been in operation for 120 years. Summit Materials is a Denver-based company that supplies aggregate, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt throughout the United States and British Columbia, Canada.

In addition to its Davenport plant, Continental has operations in Hannibal, MO and nine other distribution terminals along the Mississippi River between Minneapolis and New Orleans. According to its website, Continental Cement has been part of multiple iconic construction projects, including the Empire State Building and the Panama Canal.

In Buffalo, it's contributing in a new way. The 114,000 square foot storage facility has a 125,000 ton storage capacity. Anne Noonan, CEO of Summit Material, said construction took about 18 months and wrapped up last week.

"It represents our ongoing and significant commitment to the great state of Iowa, the Quad-Cities, the City of Buffalo, and most importantly, our trusted 119 employees who come to work every day and work tirelessly and safely," she said.

Locally, Continental contributes a $15 million payroll and serves as a strong tax base, she said. Buffalo Mayor Sally Rodriguez said she is proud to have the company as part of the community.

"It's always great to see a business thrive, especially when it's in your own community," she said.

Continental President David Loomes called the new dome, "a heck of an accomplishment," saying it came in on-budget and on-time, during an incredibly stressful period, especially related to supply chain issues. In addition to the new dome, Continental is leading the industry in green initiatives, Noonen added. All plants have been switched to Portland- Limestone Cement, which reduces the carbon footprint of concrete by about 10%, according to the Portland Cement Association.

"Our use of low-carbon cement — both in the construction of the dome and to be stored within the dome — is part of Summit and Continental Cement's commitment to sustainability," Noonen said.

In 2022 alone, the carbon-reduction initiatives company wide resulted in an equivalent of taking 29,000 cars off the road, she said. And they are not stopping there.

An additional $32 million is being invested in its Green America Recycling Operation at the Davenport Plant, also located in Buffalo. In a news release, company officials said the plant will replace approximately 55% of its fossil-fuel consumption with non-hazardous waste.

Construction is underway and completion is expected by March 2024.

"It provides the highest opportunity for us to reduce our carbon footprint in the fuels we consume," Loomes said. "(Reducing) 55% of the fossil-fuel consumption is one heck of an accomplishment."