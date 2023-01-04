$40 million project set to begin at QC Airport this year

The Quad Cities International Airport will begin a series of big changes in 2023.

First announced in 2021, Project GATEWAY has an estimated cost of $40 million and is to improve the overall look and feel of the airport as well as improving the TSA set up and overall logistics. Airport marketing manager Ashleigh Davis said the last year-and-a-half has been devoted to preparing blueprints, consulting with designers and contacting builders.

Outside, the airport will have new curbside canopies to protect guests from the elements. Inside, updates to lighting, widened walkways in the ticketing areas and mobile check-in kiosks will be featured. To speed up the process, baggage-screening equipment will be moved behind the ticket counters.

The atrium will have updated seating, a redesigned retail, food and drink space as well as renovated restrooms to include a family restroom and nursing suite. The TSA checkpoint will be widened to allow for extra space for all visitors.

Also, near the baggage claim, the airport has planned an indoor/outdoor garden area. It will include a water feature to "evoke the pride Quad-Citizens have for the Mississippi River."

The "airside" of the terminal — points beyond TSA — will see some improvements to connect it to the "landside," or the front of the airport. A nursing suite will be added to the airside of the airport alongside restroom renovations and another family restroom.

Airport officials hope to get the project started by late summer or early fall, but the schedule is dependent upon funding.

"One of the things that we're still waiting on ... is the bipartisan infrastructure law," Davis said.

In the bill, $15 billion has been set aside for airport terminal improvements. The Quad Cities Airport is hoping to cash in on some of that. Some funding is based on the size of the airport, Davis said, and is guaranteed.

An application also has been submitted to fund Project GATEWAY. Most of the projects previously funded were shovel ready, she said, which gives Davis confidence the airport will be successful.

Even without the federal funding, the improvements will move forward, she said. The additionnal funding will simply help the airport decide which projects to prioritize. The first few will be out of view of guests, she said, such as at the rear of the airport.

All projects are expected to take about five years.

Close 1 of 6 010423-qc-nws-airport1.jpg Travelers will be welcomed with modern renovations including a new canopy, raised ceiling and added glass to flood the terminal with natural light. Updates include new wayfinding signage and crosswalks realigned with entrances. 010423-qc-nws-airport2.jpg New ticketing areas and security checkpoints feature a bright, airy and energetic feel. Efficiency is top-of-mind with wider walkways, new floors and added check-in kiosks. Security equipment will move out of sight to help you get on your way quicker. 010423-qc-nws-airport3.jpg We want you to have the comforts of home which is why updates include family restrooms, nursing suites and plenty of comfy seating throughout the terminal. 010423-qc-nws-airport4.jpg A step inside the atrium reveals a reimagined food, beverage and retail space, new wayfinding and airport information, upgraded restrooms and comfortable lounge seating. 010423-qc-nws-airport5.jpg Near baggage claim, we'd like to add indoor/outdoor garden space for all visitors to enjoy. This publicly accessible space will provide a great view to the airfield to watch planes take off and land. 010423-qc-nws-airport6.jpg The indoor/outdoor garden space will include a water feature that invokes our Mighty Mississippi. Travelers can relax in comfortable seating with a great view of the airfield just outside.