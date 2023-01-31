4th Street Nutrition shakes up healthy options in Davenport

The menu at 4th Street Nutrition in downtown Davenport is like few others, given it has no sandwiches or salads or other standard fare.

Located at 207 W. 4th St., the shop offers protein shakes, meal-replacement shakes, energy drinks and teas. Products are made with natural ingredients and no added sugars.

"It's just a healthier way that tastes good," co-owner Jennifer Smith said.

The store has been open for two years, but Smith and co-owner Dionte McMath took over about a month ago. Smith was a customer when the shop was under its previous ownership, and once she learned it was for sale, she jumped at the chance for a new opportunity.

"I always like to change things up," she said.

Smith is also the owner of Studio Luxe, a salon in Davenport. Having spent nine years there, she was ready to dive into the health industry. McMath has been the owner of many small businesses. Having been friends with Smith for more than 10 years, she was immediately onboard when asked about partnering.

"She's always talked about a shake store," McMath said. "I wanted to get into something different, and I love to see the amount of people coming in."

Smith was an athlete in college, and keeping fit has remained important to her. What drew her into the business was not only the new opportunity but the product.

"I have tried a million protein and meal-replacement shakes ... but these taste exactly like they sound," she said, referring to flavors, such as Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Fruity Pebbles and Snickers. "It tastes so good that people can't believe that it's healthy."

McMath added: "They taste as good as they look."

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting is planned for Wednesday at 4th Street Nutrition. It is open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays.