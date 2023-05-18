Millions of dollars worth of rare firearms and other antiques will be up for sale this weekend at the Rock Island Auction Company.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday the auction house at 7819 42nd St. in Rock Island will host a premier auction, according to Production Manager Joel Kolander. Three of them take place every year and feature the rarest and most high-dollar items for sale.

For the past several weeks bids have been ongoing online, he said. But there are a multitude of ways interested parties can place bids.

"I always make the joke that we will take bids any way, except for smoke signals," he said.

This weekend, the auction will take place in person and begin where the online bids left off. Those who can't physically be there can place bids online via the company's website and even fax or traditional mail.

"We are still catering to a wide group there," Kolander said.

The auction is open to the public, and those interested in seeing the items up close are encouraged to visit, he said. The items for sale come from all over the world, thanks to the Rock Island Auction Company's strong reputation, he said. It's been the No. 1 firearms auction since 2003, which means they often receive phone calls from people who want to sell their valuables.

In the upcoming auction, there are about 2,400 lots, Kolander said. Narrowing down favorite items is difficult, he said, but the 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle sitting in the auction house has caught his eye. Below are some of the rare, high-dollar items looking for new homes this weekend:

Estimated price: $450,000-$750,000

Auction date: May 20

What makes this piece rare is not just who owned it, but how it was taken away from them. During the Confederate War, Jefferson Davis was captured by Union Troops in Georgia 159 years ago this month.

"He stood up, said, 'I surrender,' and handed this revolver. This exact one," Kolander said.

At the time, the Union troops had no idea who they just captured, but the rumor quickly spread and numerous newspapers and other publications picked up the story. The gun became an heirloom and stayed with the same family until 2018. The documentation from the family, newspapers of the time and other documents prove not only its story but its original owner.

"It's the ultimate war trophy," Kolander said. "It's been The Gun for a good, long time."

Estimated price: $400,000-$600,000

Auction date: May 19

Known for his novels, Pearl Zane Grey was an American hunter who, "basically defines the Western genre for American Literature," Kolander said. Also a deep-sea fisherman and avid outdoorsman, Grey ordered this gun from noted firearms manufacturer Winchester. In 1919, Grey paid $330 for the rifle — 10 times the price of any other gun at that time.

In today's dollars, that comes to $5,786.69

Kolander said the gun came at such a high cost because of the embellishments, and the auction house has the original check and receipt that came with it.

Estimated price: $140,000-$225,000

Auction date: May 19

Captain George Williams has a detailed Civil War History, according to Kolander.

"If there was a battle, he was there. He did it," he said.

Williams started at West Point, and by the time the war started in 1861, he was ready for combat. What makes the pair of guns up for sale so rare is that they were presented to him in 1863 with materials that were not common at the time.

"There's not a lot of spare materials around to be giving people silver- and gold-clad revolvers," he said.

Estimated price: $100,000-$160,000

Auction date: May 20

According to legend, Abner Doubleday is the father of modern baseball. The truth behind that is widely contested, but one thing that isn't is his prominence in the Civil War.

A West Point graduate, Doubleday was the second in command at Fort Sumter when the confederates fired the first shot. He's said to have fired the first return shot.

The pair of Derringers up for sale belonged to him and his wife, Mary. The intricate designs on them show each of their personalities, Kolander said. Abner's has a cannon to reflect his war history and Mary's an intricate floral designs with her name inscribed into it.

At the time, it was more common for men to have firearms but not unusual if women had them too, he said. Generally smaller firearms were used for protection.

Estimated price: $75,000-$110,000

Auction date: May 20

Rounding out the list is what Kolander called, “One of the finest guns that Colt produced in the 20th century as far as embellishment.”

Alvin White was known as one of the top engravers of the time and made this design for a benefit in 1985. Items from all over the world were donated to the Metropolitan Museum of Art as part of a fundraiser aimed at raising funds to add air conditioning, repair the building and help preserve rare firearms, Kolander explained.

Colt donated the revolver to the auction, and White loaned his talents. Covered in gold, most of the inlays on the revolver are floral scrollwork, which White is most known for. Kolander said the auction house was able to sell items from White's personal collection a few years ago.

"He just loved to create. He loved his art, and you can see it," he said.