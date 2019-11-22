A budding business: Milan's first recreational weed dispensary is nearing completion

The medical and recreational facilities will look similar, though the medical dispensary is beige and the recreational one will be silver. Both sides will maintain separate entrances and exits and with parking on both sides of the building at 973 Tech Drive, Milan.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Inside, things will be different — the recreational site is sort of like a deli counter. There is no bulletproof glass, like on the medical side.

Consumers will take a number as they enter, because their age and state of residence must be verified. The legal age is 21-plus, and while Illinois residents can legally possess up to 30 grams of marijuana flower, non-Illinois residents can only possess up to 15 grams of marijuana flower.

The waiting area is bigger and there will be “as many chairs as we can fit in here,” Ballegeer said.

A case and display boards will list what's available for sale. Customers will not see the product until after they purchase.

NTI officials plan to meet with Village of Milan officials and police to discuss logistical concerns, such as vehicle traffic. Among the items to discuss are traffic patterns and likely congestion.