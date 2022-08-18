A cut above: Local barbers offer free back-to-school haircuts

Truston Nimmers had a sucker in his mouth while he sat still for his free haircut Thursday.

The three-year-old was silent the entire time, and only offered a nod of approval when the cut was finished. Nimmers was one of many kids who sat in the barber chair at the Martin Luther King Interpretive Center at 501 Brady St. Local barbers Sherwin Robinson and Fred Hall set up shop from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. to help kids get ready to go back to school.

Robinson, the owner of 4 Sher Cut & Style, said was approached by a client, Ruben Moore, about the idea. Moore runs QC United, a non-profit that helps provide students with scholarships and other programs that set them up for success.

Moore said involvement is key when trying to build a bigger, stronger community. Thursday's haircuts, sponsored by QC United, were a first, but Moore said he is hoping it will become an annual event where they can add more barbers and help as many families as possible.

"We'll do anything to help kids," he said.

In the first hour, eight kids dropped in for cuts. Students from Kindergarten through college where eligible, and Robinson said no matter the age or grade, he was just there to help students prepare for the year.

"We're just trying to give kids a little boost before they go back to school," he said.

Robinson said growing up with four brothers, he recognized that it can be a strain to have one extra thing to pay for. With 25 years of experience under his belt, he knew this was just one way he could give back to his community.

"It does a lot for me as far as being able to see and motivate the kids," he said, as she showed the mirror to his client.

Seven-year-old Deavion Howard looked to the left, then to the right, before quickly nodding his approval. Robinson asked for a smile, and Howard gave his best bashful grin.

His mom, Desirae, brought her three sons to the pop-up on Thursday. Between Daevion and his 5-year-old brother, the haircuts can cost up to $30 a week, she said. Coupled with the burden of having to pay for school supplies, clothes and diapers for her 1-year-old, things add up quickly.

"This has helped out a lot," she said.

It's people like the Howard's that Hall wanted to help. The owner of Davenport Barber Styling was recruited by Robinson to help out.

Having been a barber since 2007, Hall said he was hoping to cut hair for between 50 and 60 kids. Even though the best feedback he was getting was a nod and a smile, Hall said it felt great to give back and help his community, one haircut at a time.

"They're excited," he said. "They just want to look good."