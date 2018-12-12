Growing up at his grandparents' grocery store, Cal & Bob's, Jimmy Gilland learned how to ride a bike, pop a cap off of a soda bottle, and how to build a makeshift pool table out of gumballs and Styrofoam cups.
Gilland considered the former Cal & Bob's Quick-Shop Grocery Mart, which was open for 33 years at 1720 N. Harrison St., Davenport, his childhood home. Now living in Indiana, Gilland said every time he returns to Iowa, his first visit is to the old store.
But that tradition will now take a different shape for Gilland and his family, as the building was demolished last month.
"Every time I was in Davenport, I'd go by the store and take pictures to see how it's changed over the years," he said. "But, now it's not there anymore. Maybe it sounds morbid. But, it's gone now, and all of your memories are right there. The marker's been removed."
The building is gone, but the memories of Cal & Bob's being the "heart of the neighborhood" live on with past and current residents, said Denise Johnston, daughter of the late owner Cal Miller.
Happy Joe's President Larry Whitty bought the parcel of land, along with two others on North Harrison, this past summer. He has yet to announce plans for redeveloping the location.
'It was a neighborhood and a family'
As a teenager in 1946, Jackie Miller, who had recently moved to the neighborhood, visited Cal & Bob's for the first time.
She stopped in to buy the ingredients for chocolate chip cookies. The owner, Cal Miller, said to bring him back some. She did, and a year later, they were married.
"I have so many memories, I don't even know where to start," Jackie Miller, 91, said. "My husband had just gotten home from the service and his dad had started a little convenience place. The kids at school hung out there a lot, and bought magazines and pop and ice cream."
Warren Miller opened Cal & Bob’s in 1945. His son, Cal Miller, eventually took it over with his brother, Bob. For 33 years, it was one of the only places in the area where residents could pick up a loaf of bread or a carton of milk after other grocers closed for the night.
Three generations of the Miller family worked at the store. And the relationships built at Cal & Bob's sparked at least five marriages, Johnston said.
"I met my first husband through there," she said. "My brother met his wife. Both of us met them through friends of employees. My aunt married her husband, who used to deliver the farm fresh eggs. My best friend in high school met her husband there. A lot of relationships resulted from that store. There are fond memories."
Former Davenport resident Andy Burke remembers Cal & Bob’s for one main reason: penny candy.
“A nickel went a long way for penny candy. Even if you went up there with a little bit extra or something, they would always turn a blind eye and let you take it,” he said. “They were always really good to the kids as far as I remember. It was really cool. A lot of times you didn’t have a whole lot of money to spend, and all these other kids seemed to get a lot of stuff, so they made sure I didn’t feel embarrassed.”
Later, while in high school, Burke said he sat on the lawn of J.B. Young Intermediate School and painted a mural of the Cal & Bob’s building for an art project.
The owners’ first grandson, Gilland, remembers Cal & Bob’s as a playground for neighborhood kids.
“We always made up games, and we had two counters that weren’t really used,” he said. “One afternoon Denise (Johnston) took a bunch of paper bags to make a bumper all the way around, with some Styrofoam cups. I don’t know where she got the idea. But with a handful of gumballs, we had made a pool table out of it. It was the coolest thing.”
"It was always peaceful," he added. "I never witnessed a bad moment. It was just the friendly, neighborhood store.”
'It was a constant'
Johnston said her father was the heart of Cal & Bob’s.
He would invite produce providers and milk deliverers over for dinner, hand out free candy to kids and always made sure his customers were fed.
“When a person died in the neighborhood, he’d take a ham home and have my mom make it, and then deliver it to that family,” she said. “One year — and I know because I went with him — he had Santa Claus go to a little apartment complex. He had Santa come and bring some gifts for the little kids in the neighborhood. It was all one family. You just don’t get that anymore. And it was very my dad.”
Cal Miller’s children also remember him as an innovator. Under his watch, Cal & Bob’s became the first grocery store in the area to stay open 24 hours a day.
“He was also one of the first ones in the Quad-Cities to be open on Sunday,” she said. “I remember other businesses being like, ‘what the heck do you want to be open on Sunday for? We don’t work Sundays.’ But he did it. And I’ll never forget our first Christmas when we were open.”
She said her father was “always thinking ahead.” He eventually expanded the store to add Christmas trees and decorations. And on Thanksgiving, he kept thawed turkeys in the store for last-minute shoppers.
“I remember he used to have a live turkey in there in a cage at one point,” she said, with a laugh. “He’d have a contest and then he’d have the bird dressed and give it away. Oh, I remember the live turkey. Until the health department said we can’t do that.”
Johnston said it’s difficult to describe why Cal & Bob’s became such a neighborhood gathering place.
“I don’t really know what caused it to be such a family neighborhood, other than, I think it was a constant,” she said. “We were one of the last mom-and-pop stores around. A lot of things were changing in that neighborhood. We didn’t. We were a constant. We were there.”
'A very emotional day'
The neighborhood around North Harrison Street was once home to more than a dozen family-owned grocery stores. But eventually, Cal & Bob’s was the only one.
When the store closed in 1978, so the Millers could retire to Minnesota, Jackie Miller said, “it was a time when a lot of things were closing and going away in the area.”
For a couple of years, Cal Miller came out of retirement to re-open the store — this time as an ice cream shop and arcade in the early 1980s.
“It was like heaven for us kids,” Gilland said.
When the Millers officially retired, ownership of 1720 N. Harrison St. changed hands several times. Most recently, it was a Boost Mobile store, said Hilltop Campus Village Director Scott Tunnicliff.
“We’re all about revitalization and preservation at the Hilltop,” he said. “Cal & Bob’s, which I remember as a kid, had been the victim of non-maintenance for a while. It was no longer suitable for something like a neighborhood grocery store like it used to be.”
Larry Whitty, of Happy Joe’s, bought the land this past summer. While plans have not been announced yet, Tunnicliff said, “I don’t want anyone to think a Happy Joe’s will be coming there any time soon.”
“There’s a lot of sentimental value there, but it’s good new developers are willing to come in and pour investment back into it,” he said. “Hopefully it’ll benefit the entire neighborhood.”
The Miller family learned of the building’s demolition through friends and on social media. Johnston said it was a “very emotional day.”
“I’m glad it’s going to be something new,” Jackie Miller said. “I was happy it never burned down or had something terrible happen to it.”
Several family members said watching the former grocery store disappear from Davenport’s landscape has been hard to process, but Gilland said hearing stories from past and current residents has “been amazing.”
“People in the neighborhood have been chatting about memories, and as an adult that’s really impressed me,” Gilland said. “As a kid, everything goes so fast. But realizing what it meant now has been really cool. Absolute strangers have these memories. And ultimately, it was just a grocery store. But it was where we all went.”