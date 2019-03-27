The Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will celebrate "a decade of resilience" at its 10th annual gala and business awards event.
At 6 p.m. on April 13, the Hispanic Chamber will celebrate its accomplishments, members and supporters, at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf. Mark Madrid, CEO of the Latino Business Action Network, will provide the keynote address.
The chamber will recognize outstanding businesses that make a positive difference in the Hispanic community. This year's recipients are:
• Small Business of the Year: Cristina Sanchez, Country Style Ice Cream
• Nonprofit of the Year: Mercado on Fifth
• Advocate of the Year: Jacqueline Tome
• Corporate Member of the Year: Eastern Iowa Community College District
Keynoting the event, Madrid leads the Latino Business Network, a nonprofit focused on funding and supporting Latino research and education programs at Stanford University. The organization aims to double the number of Latino-owned businesses earning more than $10 million in the U.S. by 2025, according to the release.
Previously, Madrid served as president and CEO of the Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, which was named the 2015 United States Hispanic Chamber of the Year. Before entering the non-profit realm, Madrid had a career in banking that began in 1995 with J.P. Morgan.
Madrid has received several awards and acknowledgments, including being named one of the top Latino leaders in the U.S. by the National Diversity Council. In 2016, he was appointed to serve on the board of the McCoy College of Business Administration at Texas State University.
A recipient of the Jefferson Award, Madrid is a U.S. Army honorary colonel and a member of the Forbes Nonprofit Council. In 2017, the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce named Madrid the LGBT Advocate of the Year.
In addition to the keynote address, the gala will feature a reception, entertainment, dinner and business awards. Tickets are $85 for members and $95 for non-members through April 5.
For more information, visit ggchcc.com or call 563-241-5160.
The event is sponsored in large part by Group O, IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, Arconic, U.S. Bank and KWQC.