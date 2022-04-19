A grocery store in LeClaire? Fareway plans to open in 2023

LeClaire will have a grocery store again by the summer of 2023.

Fareway plans to open a grocery story in the former Slagle's store, 1301 Eagle Ridge Road.

The company will renovate the approximately 18,000 square foot space. Fareway has locations in Bettendorf, Clinton, Davenport, Geneseo, Moline and Muscatine.

Slagle Foods opened in 1965 as the town's only full-service grocer. It closed in 2019. LeClaire is among the fastest-growing communities in the Quad-Cities, with population growth of 65% since 2000. The population in 2020 was 4,710, up from 2,847 in 2000.

“We are excited to announce plans to expand and want to thank local officials and the Iowa Economic Development Authority for making this project possible,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer in a news release. “While residents of LeClaire are familiar with Fareway, we look forward to serving and becoming an integral part of the growing community.”

“We are thrilled to have Fareway coming to the City of LeClaire,” said Mayor Dennis Gerard. “Having a full-service grocery store in our city is the number one requested amenity we hear from our residents. We have been working on this for several years. Fareway is the perfect fit for our community!”

“Bringing a full-service grocery store to LeClaire has been a goal of many for years,” said GRT QC Properties, LLC Managing Partner Steve Geifman. “Along with Fareway’s great grocery selection, bakery, and fresh meats, we are also committed to renovating the center and bringing more businesses and visitors to LeClaire.”

