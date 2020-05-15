A Kneaded Therapy reopens Saturday as Iowa massage therapists start seeing clients again

Amy Gimmy used some of the last dollars in her savings account at Home Depot Friday on the items to build a sanitizing tent.
That structure is what will greet customers as they enter A Kneaded Therapy, 1019 Mound St., Suite 305 in the Village of East Davenport. The idea is to have clients remain in the space for at least 60 seconds in at least 167 degrees of steam.
The tent “will help eliminate any virus that may be living on the surface” of clothes or purses. “So my idea is to sanitize the client and the space. It’s not enough to just sanitize the space,” Gimmy said.
Gimmy, a licensed massage therapist and owner of A Kneaded Therapy, planned to reopen Saturday to clients who booked 90-minute appointments. Neither Gimmy nor the other massage therapists at her office take walk-in clients.
While the closure has affected the workers, it has also impacted customers. Gimmy said clients have frequently messaged her about when they could get back in.
Some clients will need an increased amount of weekly appointments to get back into a good spot with their health, she said.
Truck drivers with lower back pain and/or shoulder issues have been messaging Gimmy, she said. Within a day of announcing Saturday’s availability, A Kneaded Therapy had the next week booked.
Appointments can be made through the office’s website, www.akneadedtherapy.com, and customers can book up to a two-hour session with a licensed massage therapist at the office.
Gimmy has her own concerns about reopening as she waits for a thermometer she ordered online to arrive. But she said the last several weeks of being shuttered due to COVID-19 has been difficult.
“I don’t have a choice,” Gimmy said of reopening.
