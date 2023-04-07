Editor's Note: This story first appeared in the March edition of Insight magazine, which offers in-depth insights into the Quad-Cities business landscape.

Decades before Col. Shari Bennett made history as the first woman to be commander of the Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, other women were laying the groundwork.

Cora De Wilfond motored past barriers in 1918 when she became the first woman to drive a motorcycle on the island. As a dispatch courier, she drove around the Arsenal to deliver messages and packages, said Kevin Braafladt, Army Sustainment Command Historian.

According to an article published by the Army, De Wilfond used roller skates before getting her license to drive a bike.

The only time the Arsenal has produced ammunition on a large scale was during World War I, Braafladt said.

"Dangerous work like that was restricted for male employees," he said.

Due to the demands of the war, however, women were asked to take on the positions, filling 155mm artillery shells with the liquid explosives. During that time period, there was only one accident and no injuries were reported.

The war changed how the Arsenal ran in many ways. Prior to it, the female workforce accounted for about 10% of the total. Women were restricted to administrative and secretarial jobs, but as the war ramped up, they were allowed to work "blue-collar labor" positions that previously were regarded too dangerous for women.

Another key figure who broke barriers was Helen Erickson, who began her career on the island in October 1918. She started out as a typist and office worker but, by her 25th anniversary in 1943, she was named secretary of the commanding general.

"This was something that normally had been assigned to a soldier. Because of her experience and expertise through the Arsenal, she was assigned," Braafladt said.

By the time she retired in 1962, she was credited as being the first public information officer on the Arsenal. Upon her retirement, Erickson was presented with the National Press Photographers Association President’s Medal for her years of assistance to photographers in their assigned duties of covering news events about the U.S. Army and Rock Island Arsenal.

As World War II came, so did more women. In 1942, Catherine Robinder began working as a draftsman on the Arsenal. She left shortly after to pursue a different opportunity but returned in 1948 and stayed for the next 29 years.

Robinder rose through the ranks and became an engineer and mathematician. According to her obituary, she was the first woman professional in the scientific field at the Arsenal and was a certified teacher of needlework and Japanese embroidery. The Silvis native died in 2000 at the age of 78.

While these three women broke barriers, that was only the beginning, Braafladt said.

"During World War II, our population exploded here in a lot of ways," he said.

Following each war, the female workforce increased. During World War I, there were about 2,000 employees on the island, and 15% were women. By the start of World War II, the number of employees exploded to 16,000 with women making up 45% of the workforce.

Today, the ratio of male-to-female workers on the Arsenal is a near 50/50 split, Braafladt said.