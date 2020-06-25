A Palmer Hills employee has COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Palmer Hills Golf Course employee has COVID-19, according to the golf course's Facebook page.

The City of Bettendorf golf course posted the employee has not worked since the weekend, and they are "taking necessary measures to avoid any potential spread."

Employees were notified, and anyone potentially exposed is undergoing screenings before returning to work, the post said.

Palmer Grill will only serve drinks and prepackaged snacks through the carry-out window until further notice.