Frankly, my dear, they give a dam. Dam Tacos, that is.

Downtown Davenport's much anticipated and newest taco spot is set to open on Friday, just in time for Cinco de Mayo. Located at 418 E. 2nd Street, the new restaurant is a a carry-out and delivery-only concept, with a full service bar specializing in all things tequila and more.

The menu consists only of tacos, each one packed with bold flavors and fresh ingredients, according to a news release. Customers can find classics like carne asada, carnitas, and boom boom shrimp on the menu, along with chicken options.

Dam Tacos will be open daily at 11 a.m. with the kitchen closing at 10 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on Friday and Saturday. The website will not be available for online orders until next week, but customers are encouraged to stop in and check out the new spot.

Delivery will be available through various food delivery apps.