Adolph's Mexican Food in East Moline is going strong despite the pandemic

At first, Jeff said, Adolph’s was one of only a few restaurants even open in that area on Kennedy Drive off Avenue of the Cities. “So I know that had a lot to do with it,” he said of the business boost. “It’s still doing it, though.”

These days Jeff can often be seen outside taking orders on his iPad from people in the cars, helping keep the wait time from a time a car arrives until it gets its food to less than eight minutes from the flagpole.

If it’s a small line, orders are taken at the window, where the bill is paid and the food is dispersed, often in less than two minutes.

Waiting for food is a part of life these days, said customer Dave DeCap, who is known to stop for lunch at Adolph’s when he’s working in that area. “It’s great food,” is the main reason he likes to stop there when he can.

John Perez estimates the Adolph's brand has served 95% of Rock Island County by now, his dad opening the restaurant back in 1952. "We've served millions of tacos," he said.