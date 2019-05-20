After being closed for around three weeks due to flooding, Davenport's Main Post Office on 2nd Street will reopen Tuesday.
The office closed May 1, after a HESCO barrier breach drowned downtown Davenport and surrounded the building, at 933 W. 2nd St. Now that the city is drying out, at noon on Monday, the United States Postal Service announced Post Office Box and hold mail items are being relocated back to the main office.
Items will be available for pickup on Tuesday morning, when the office resumes full operations.
Postal services, including administration and window duties, were temporarily relocated to the Davenport Northwest Station, at 4018 Marquette St., on May 1. Officials said all services were maintained during the 20-day period.
Around 700 people and businesses have post office box addresses at the Main Post Office, and can resume picking up items at their normal location.
Roughly 80 people work at Davenport's Main Post Office, between Warren and Myrtle streets. The closure of the main post office resulted in around 50 carriers picking up mail at the Milan location and then driving to deliver the mail in Davenport.
The Davenport Main Post Office is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Post Office Box lobby is open 24 hours.