After the Quad-Cities' storm: Inventory any damages, save receipts

Insurance companies ask that customers impacted from Monday’s storms contact them immediately to start the claims process, if they haven’t already done so.

Customers should save receipts of purchases, such as tarps or duct tape, as well as take an inventory of damaged property and vehicles, Country Financial officials said Monday night.

“If there is spoiled food in a refrigerator, take pictures before throwing it out. Some insurers will cover the cost of spoiled food,” Country Financial wrote in a news release.

State Farm Insurance echoed Country Financial and asks that customers submit claims as soon as possible as “the sooner you file your claim, the sooner your situation can be resolved,” a news release said.

Both Illinois and Iowa officials cautioned residents about potential scammers in the wake of Monday’s storms. Storm chasers, or out-of-town contractors that flood an area after a storm hits, primarily operate out of their vehicles and go door-to-door to solicit business.

The Iowa Attorney General's Office recommends area residents work with established and reputable local contractors and be wary of those who show up at your door.