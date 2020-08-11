After the Quad-Cities' storm: Inventory any damages, save receipts

Insurance companies ask that customers impacted from Monday’s storms contact them immediately to start the claims process, if they haven’t already done so.
Customers should save receipts of purchases, such as tarps or duct tape, as well as take an inventory of damaged property and vehicles, Country Financial officials said Monday night.
“If there is spoiled food in a refrigerator, take pictures before throwing it out. Some insurers will cover the cost of spoiled food,” Country Financial wrote in a news release.
State Farm Insurance echoed Country Financial and asks that customers submit claims as soon as possible as “the sooner you file your claim, the sooner your situation can be resolved,” a news release said.
Both Illinois and Iowa officials cautioned residents about potential scammers in the wake of Monday’s storms. Storm chasers, or out-of-town contractors that flood an area after a storm hits, primarily operate out of their vehicles and go door-to-door to solicit business.
The Iowa Attorney General's Office recommends area residents work with established and reputable local contractors and be wary of those who show up at your door.
"Avoid paying large sums or the entire job up front. If you need to make a partial advance payment for materials, make your check out to the supplier and the contractor. Insist on a "mechanic's lien waiver" in case the contractor fails to pay others for materials or labor," said the Iowa Attorney General's Office in a news release.
"Write down a license plate number and vehicle description, or take a picture of the vehicle and plate. Keep this for your records."
State Farm recommends customers ask for contractor recommendations from friends, neighbors and your insurance agent as well as getting multiple estimates in writing.
“Look for contractors who are licensed, insured and have a physical address,” State Farm’s news release said.
“Don’t pay up front. Always inspect completed work before payment.”
