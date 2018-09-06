After 60 years, Eastman House Furniture in Clinton is closing its doors.
Owner Susan Richeson said in a news release Thursday that she is retiring and Eastman House Furniture will close on Nov. 15. Company officials said they are "thrilled to be a part of so many homes and families for the past few generations."
"I'm proud of the work we've been able to do and the expertise we've been able to provide," Richeson said in the release. "Clinton has been wonderful to us, but I've never been retired before and I'm looking forward to exploring that."
Roy Goddard founded the company as Goddard's Town and Country Furniture in Camanche. A few years later, he moved the business to Clinton. When he retired in 1984, the store was purchased by his daughter, Richeson.
In 1987, she took on the Eastman House Furniture name as part of a franchise agreement, according to the release.
The company will offer sales before the closure this fall, and Eastman House is encouraging customers to stop by and share their stories and memories.
"When we bought our first house in 1980, we bought a dining room set, including a hutch, from what was then Goddard's," Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Maureen Miller said in the release. "The price was right and the service was great. Eighteen years later we sent the table and chairs to our son's college apartment."