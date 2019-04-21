In their 55 years running an iconic Clinton business, the owners of Paul's Discount Store have never shied away from competition.
Paul's was founded in 1964, in a time when discount stores were growing in popularity but were still few and far between in Clinton, said Rob Cassidy, president and owner. And over the years, it's remained a staple in the community, despite major retailers, including Kmart and Walmart, entering the market.
"We're thankful we've had more than 50 awesome years and have stayed around while other big retailers closed," Cassidy said. "Target, Kmart, Shopko: They all closed their doors. But we've still been here standing."
But despite a long run, Cassidy said the time has finally come to lock Paul's doors one last time. He announced this past week that Paul's Discount, at 1940 Lincoln Way, will close at the end of July. A final closing sale will begin Thursday.
"It's sad. But I accept that we're in the industry we're in today," he said. "We're at the point where we just can't do enough sales to do enough overhead. I was hoping this day would be further out. I'm just thinking about the day we actually turn the key in the door. It's going to be a sad day. But, the worst thing is just telling your employees and customers."
Paul's was founded by Cassidy's grandfather and father, Paul "Parker" Cassidy and Bob Cassidy, in the mid-1960s, when it was the only store of its kind in Clinton, he said.
After earning a degree in accounting and working for a firm in Minnesota, Cassidy said he decided to return to the family business upon his grandfather's retirement in the late 1980s.
"Growing up in the business, I really saw how much enjoyment it provided my dad and grandfather," he said. "We had a lot of really great years. And I always had an inkling that I might want to come back into the family business, but I wanted to go out and get some of my own experiences first that I could later bring back."
He said the family ran Paul's Discount Store the "old school way," with a strong focus on customer service and "concrete floors, things hanging from the ceiling and a really unique and eclectic mix of merchandise you won't find in other stores."
As more businesses began to open up on the stretch of Highway 30, including Arlen's, Walmart, Kohl's and Target, Cassidy said Paul's stuck to what it knew best.
"It was really about carrying merchandise you couldn't find elsewhere. We're known for sporting goods, lawn and garden, work wear and athletic apparel," he said. "That's what people know us for. We have the best greenhouse and best sporting goods selection. This is where I go to buy my work boots."
As the store grew more successful, the owners decided to open a second location in Iowa City.
Before Walmart opened its doors in the early 1990s, Cassidy said Paul's was the price leader in town. But, when Walmart entered the scene, he had a decision to make: "Do we try to compete with Walmart and survive a price war, when at the end of the day, Walmart's pockets are deeper?"
He knew he had to find a way to "survive in a marketplace with Walmart," and decided to focus on upgrading merchandise and carrying brands not available at national discount retailers.
Generations of customers remember Paul's slogan, which is still featured on the back of employee's T-shirts, "If you can't find it at Paul's, then you don't need it."
Paul's Discount also joined three different co-ops for small businesses across the country, which Cassidy said helped the store offer some of the most competitive prices in the market.
And he said the plan worked, as Paul's coexisted with Walmart for around 25 years. But in the past few years, with more sales moving online, Cassidy said the struggle to stay profitable has become unsustainable.
"The last few year's we've just gotten to the point where we're fighting the overall macro trends going on in the retail industry, with a lot of shopping going online," he said. "We never felt like we were losing to e-commerce until the past three or four years. We've now definitely felt the effects of e-commerce."
Last year, Cassidy decided to close the Iowa City location. And this spring, he made the difficult decision to close the deep-rooted Clinton landmark, which employs around 40 people.
The Facebook post announcing the closure received more than 670 comments and was shared nearly 2,000 times. While he's not a social media user, Cassidy said his wife convinced him to read the comments from longtime customers sharing memories and best wishes.
"The thing that stands out to me the most is just the relationships," Cassidy said. "We've had good quality employees throughout the years. And we've had customers who have shopped with us for 50 years. It's really been a family."
Cassidy said he's thankful the store lasted long enough for his children to see it in its prime. He plans to recruit his children to help work the closing sale.
Paul's Discount Store will be closed Monday through Wednesday in preparation of the closing sale, set to begin at 8 a.m. Thursday. Cassidy said Paul's will give away more than $5,000 in prizes during the last day of the sale.
"For those people who haven't had the opportunity to step foot in our store, I think it's worth the drive to see what we're about," he said. "We're a little unique. And we've got cool merchandise and some great employees. I think they'll like the service they get here."