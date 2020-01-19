Ag community gathers for annual equipment show

The ag community gathered inside of the QCCA Expo Center Sunday as the first day of the annual farm equipment show kicked off on a frigid winter day.
Children climbed equipment, most often finding a way to the driver’s seat, while parents talked to sales people or other adults at the different booths on the floor of the expo center in Rock Island.
Jay Solomonson, 40, of Coal Valley, was there with his family. The former Orion High School teacher took a year off, working currently as a field advisor, before starting a job with Illinois State University in an ag education role.
He said it’s important to stay current on the industry developments “to make sure future decisions” are informed.
The annual Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show, back for its 29th year, ran from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave. in Rock Island. Admission and parking are both free. The show also operates 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The event also comes on the heels of the U.S. and China signing off on the first phase of a new trade deal. But there hasn’t been much of an uptick after the signing of that deal, leading to more uncertainty in the ag sector.
J.J. Nichting Company, based in Sigourney, Iowa, had several pieces of Case equipment on display for the show. Chris Hahn, a salesman for the company, said there was hope from the phase one deal in recent days, but “from the looks of everything, I’m not sure phase one is going to bring much,” he said.
“There wasn’t really much of a response to it.”
Much like Moline-based Deere & Company, Case was showcasing precision ag equipment at this year’s event, which is when farm equipment is outfitted with technology to allow operators to more precisely operate within their fields.
Echoing comments made by Deere officials, Hahn said there’s a lot of older farm equipment still in use.
“Last five years, a lot of guys that haven’t traded (in equipment) as much as they used to,” he said.
But that has led to a boost in part sales and technician calls. Part upgrades also help boost the trade-in value of aging equipment still in use.
“We always come in hoping to sell to someone, but it’s about coming out for those interactions … the more we interact with them, the more we will eventually sell something to them,” Hahn said.
Tara Mayhew, manager of the Rock Island County Farm Bureau, had a booth in the corner of the expo center. She said the local farm bureau was happy to see progress on international trade with the phase one agreement while awaiting for further details on the development.
Her display featured several informational items, such as a handout about the Women in Agriculture summit planned for March 27 at Jumer’s Hotel and Casino in Rock Island.
Near the front entrance of the show was Vern’s Farm Supply, based in Hooppole, Ill. Dan Butts, of Vern’s, said he was hoping to learn more information on the phase one deal from farmers attending the show. He also said the company is “lucky to be able to be right in the doors” greeting event attendees.
“Grain drying is the hot topic right now because of the year we just had,” he said.
A wet spring in 2019 triggered a late planting season and then crops absorbed more moisture during a wet September, which meant farmers would have to artificially dry out crop after it was taken out of the fields.
In addition to meeting new or existing customers, Butts wanted to reinforce grain safety, such as never entering a grain bin when it is being unloaded.
Vern’s saw an uptick in business, both sales and service calls, during the 2019 harvest season. And while there were issues with the availability of propane in Iowa and Illinois for a time during the harvest, Butts said that may have helped Vern’s to catch back up with business at times during a busy time for the business.