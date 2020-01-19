Ag community gathers for annual equipment show

The ag community gathered inside of the QCCA Expo Center Sunday as the first day of the annual farm equipment show kicked off on a frigid winter day.

Children climbed equipment, most often finding a way to the driver’s seat, while parents talked to sales people or other adults at the different booths on the floor of the expo center in Rock Island.

Jay Solomonson, 40, of Coal Valley, was there with his family. The former Orion High School teacher took a year off, working currently as a field advisor, before starting a job with Illinois State University in an ag education role.

He said it’s important to stay current on the industry developments “to make sure future decisions” are informed.

The annual Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show, back for its 29th year, ran from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave. in Rock Island. Admission and parking are both free. The show also operates 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The event also comes on the heels of the U.S. and China signing off on the first phase of a new trade deal. But there hasn’t been much of an uptick after the signing of that deal, leading to more uncertainty in the ag sector.