Ag community hopeful USMCA trade deal developments lead to bill signing

Quad-Cities area farmers, Midwest economists and representatives of businesses in the agriculture sector seemed to be encouraged by Tuesday morning’s announcement of developments on a new North American trade deal.
Mike Zecher, president of the Mercer County Farm Bureau, said he had stayed in Chicago with others Monday night as the Illinois Farm Bureau’s annual convention concluded.
“I can tell you there were a lot of smiles around. It was something that we’ve definitely been looking forward to, and we’re looking forward to the final vote,” he said of Tuesday’s developments.
It appeared Tuesday afternoon that U.S. House of Representatives could vote on the matter before 2019 ends, with a possible U.S. Senate vote on the package in early 2020.
Tuesday’s news also seemed to be more concrete than previous rumblings about potential resolutions in the ongoing U.S.-China trade war. There was chatter about a potential trade deal with the European Union more than a year ago, but such a deal never materialized.
“This is definitely a good sign for us. Yeah, we’ve had our hopes built up and dashed on the rocks before, but this time it seems pretty certain, and we know it’s going to a vote,” Zecher said. “This is much further along than anything we’ve seen before.”
Dermot Hayes, a finance professor in agribusiness at Iowa State University in Ames, said the USMCA deal could come weeks after the U.S. signed a new trade deal with Japan.
“We’ve done it with Japan. I hope we do it with Vietnam as the opportunities there are enormous,” he said of other trade deals.
“Getting more stability into the market is good; however, we still have the problem with China.”
Hayes also said the USMCA “looks remarkably like” the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA. USMCA would replace the 25-year-old NAFTA.
Not so optimistic about the proposed deal was David Swenson, an economist and professor at Iowa State University, who said the ratification of the USMCA “is substantially underwhelming.”
He said many of the differences between NAFTA and USMCA are related to the domestic manufacturing of automobiles. When asked how USMCA could affect Deere & Co., he said it is not really an issue.
“That sector is more vulnerable to just a simply broader slowdown for the economy that’s been going on,” Swenson said. “The big issues of manufacturing is the lack of industry, business in general, to invest in new structures and new equipment. A lot of that, I believe, is a function of trade uncertainty with China, not NAFTA.”
He said the continuing trade war with China “is slowing growth, and compounding uncertainty is influencing the level of capital and business investment.”
Ken Golden, director of Deere’s strategic public relations, said Tuesday the company has “long supported expanded and enhanced global trading relationships that benefit our customers and help our operations.”
“We continue to monitor the actions being taken on the USMCA, as we believe protecting the benefits of free trade with Canada and Mexico is important,” he said.
While the possibility of USMCA being approved is cause for celebration for some people, a trade deadline is looming on the horizon.
Sunday, Dec. 15, will mark the day when further tariffs are slated to be imposed in the ongoing U.S.-China trade war. Swenson said Tuesday he believes Dec. 15 is a bargaining ploy.
“If we don’t get (a trade deal) done by Dec. 15, it will get very scary,” Hayes said. “We have a deadline we have to impose new tariffs on them by Dec. 15. We delayed them because we did not want to upset Christmas shoppers.”
The likelihood of something being signed between now and Dec. 15 is, as of Tuesday afternoon, unknown.
“I’ve been surprised every leg of this arrangement. The common sense answer never seems to be the one. I have no idea, and I don’t think anyone does,” Hayes said.