Ag community hopeful USMCA trade deal developments lead to bill signing

He said the continuing trade war with China “is slowing growth, and compounding uncertainty is influencing the level of capital and business investment.”

Ken Golden, director of Deere’s strategic public relations, said Tuesday the company has “long supported expanded and enhanced global trading relationships that benefit our customers and help our operations.”

“We continue to monitor the actions being taken on the USMCA, as we believe protecting the benefits of free trade with Canada and Mexico is important,” he said.

While the possibility of USMCA being approved is cause for celebration for some people, a trade deadline is looming on the horizon.

Sunday, Dec. 15, will mark the day when further tariffs are slated to be imposed in the ongoing U.S.-China trade war. Swenson said Tuesday he believes Dec. 15 is a bargaining ploy.

“If we don’t get (a trade deal) done by Dec. 15, it will get very scary,” Hayes said. “We have a deadline we have to impose new tariffs on them by Dec. 15. We delayed them because we did not want to upset Christmas shoppers.”

The likelihood of something being signed between now and Dec. 15 is, as of Tuesday afternoon, unknown.

“I’ve been surprised every leg of this arrangement. The common sense answer never seems to be the one. I have no idea, and I don’t think anyone does,” Hayes said.

