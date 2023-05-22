Deonn Richardson is a man with many jobs and many names.

To crew and passengers at the Quad Cities International Airport, he's the man behind the Allegiant counter. His long curly hair is swept back into a ponytail and covered with a thick headband. There, he wears a blue pullover with the airport's logo and hands out tickets.

Other times he covers himself in an orange safety vest and directs planes in and out, loads luggage and helps the grounds crew with anything they need done.

"I do everything except fly the plane," he said.

But when Richardson landed in the Quad-Cities from Alaska in 2017, it wasn't for a job at the airport. It was to move to Davenport and pursue his dream of professional wrestling.

"It was the biggest culture shock ever," he said. "I flew into Moline when I first moved here. I look out and I'm like, 'Where's the mountains?' "

Now, Richardson is known professionally as Deonn Rusman or simply the Iceberg. In the ring, he wears tall boots and tight blue pants with matching knee pads. When he lands a big move, he flips his hair back in a signature move.

His hometown of Wasilla, Alaska, is a town of fewer than 10,000 people and is famous for being the headquarters of the Iditarod Sled Dog Race. Growing up, Richardson only saw wrestling on television, but that was enough to get him hooked.

"When I was 5, my dad turned the TV on and it was The Rock and Stone Cold (Steve Austin) beating each other up, and I never grew out of it," he said.

Growing up, he wrestled with his brother at home but never tried out for his high school team. But, his dream remained. In his early 20s, he started saving money to apply for the Black x Brave Wrestling Academy in downtown Davenport. Within six months of his application, he was accepted.

Notoriety surrounding the academy has gained momentum, and there is now a two-year wait list, Richardson said. It was started in 2014 by Colby Lopez, known professionally as Seth Rollins. The 2004 Davenport West High School graduate signed with the WWE in 2010.

Upon capturing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in 2015, and after winning his first Intercontinental Championship, he became the 29th Triple Crown Champion and the 18th Grand Slam Champion. In 2019, WWE Universal Champion Rollins competed in WWE Live at Moline's Vibrant Arena for the last time with The Shield (his three-man tag team), which was broadcast live on the WWE Network.

His Davenport gym has been on 3rd Street since 2018 and is located next to 392 Cafe. Students in the 12-week program learn the basics and tools they need to succeed in the wrestling world, Richardson said.

"It was the best decision of my life, but it was the hardest decision of my life because I dropped literally everything and everyone in my life," he said.

At the start, he weighed 268 pounds. By the end of the three months, he'd dropped to 199, he said. The training was intense, but it was exactly what he was looking for.

"Living in Alaska, you don't really know what's out there," he said. "If I had known this place was here when it first opened, I would have moved when I was 20 instead of 24."

On his first day in January 2017, it was minus 20 outside and he wasn't allowed into the gym until it opened. Richardson patiently waited outside in shorts and sandals.

"They were like, 'It's a half-hour wait.' I said, 'I'm the one from Alaska.' They were like, 'Yeah. We figured,' " he said.

Despite the much-anticipated start, it wasn't always smooth sailing. In March 2020, he flew out to a WWE tryout but it was soon canceled because of the pandemic. Richardson spent the next year training, and by the time the next tryout came, he was ready.

"I blew everyone away. Everyone was impressed, it was fun, it was great. I got a lot of positive feedback, and they said they'd give everyone an answer in two to four weeks," he said. "In Week Four, I tore my ACL. That was a low blow."

Six months later, he returned to the ring for a show at the Bier Stube in Moline. He won the match but hobbled out of the building right after. He'd torn his other ACL.

"I thought my career was over. I hadn't made it to the WWE yet," he said. "That one hurt me mentally a lot more than it did physically."

After the second injury, Richardson took 10 months off to recover and just returned to the ring Feb. 11 of this year. At the end of the year, he hopes to try out for WWE once more.

Despite the setbacks, Richardson sees the good that came out of the bad.

"Honestly, it made me a better person outside the ring and inside the ring," he said. "It turned me into a coach here, too."

Taking time to focus on himself helped with his patience and allowed for new opportunities at the gym. In addition to being an assistant trainer, he's the fitness coach at Black x Brave. On any given week, he works out three to four times a day.

When working his other job at the airport, he treats loading the planes like a workout, too. Although it's not the job he came for, it's one he treasures.

"The best part is when a little kid that's a fan recognizes me," he said. "It's a lot of fun. The group I have at the airport, they love me, and I love them."

Whether he's known as Deonn or the Iceberg, one thing is clear: The man behind the name is grateful for how far he's come.

"Just being out there, living your dream, even though I'm on this level, it's the coolest feeling in the world," he said. "You don't know, but to that little kid, you're a superhero. You don't get that feeling everywhere."

