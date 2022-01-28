Alden Global Capital proposes two candidates for Lee Enterprises' board

Alden Global Capital wants Lee Enterprises shareholders to elect two directors who are not on Lee's slate.
Alden proposes Colleen Brown and John Zieser to replace "two extremely long-tenured and deeply entrenched incumbent candidates," Mary Junck, Lee's former CEO, and Herbert Moloney III.
Three directors will be elected at the company's annual meeting, scheduled for March 10. Alden is not opposing the election of Kevin Mowbray, Lee's CEO.
Brown is a former executive for media companies Fisher Communications and Belo Corp., and has previously worked for Lee and Gannett. Zieser is chief development officer and general counsel of Meredith Corporation.
Davenport-based Lee Enterprises is publisher of the Quad-City Times, Moline Dispatch-Argus, Muscatine Journal and dozens of other newspapers nationwide. It's the third-largest owner of newspapers in the United States. Alden Global Capital is a privately held New York City-based investment firm founded in 2007. Through acquisitions, it is now the second-largest owner of newspapers, behind Gannett.
“We have demonstrated a long-standing commitment to investment in the local newspaper business and serving communities with robust independent journalism over the long term," Alden said in a statement. "We believe (Lee) and its news and information platform have untapped potential and, with the right enhanced strategy and improved leadership, can provide significant value for stockholders while improving the quality of journalism for readers and subscribers."
Alden argues Junck and Moloney have served for more than 20 years, and are responsible for Lee's "significant underperformance" since its acquisition of Berkshire Hathaway's BH Media Group.
Alden also took aim at a letter Lee sent to shareholders on Monday, which said, in part, "A “Vulture Hedge Fund” is seeking to acquire Lee at a steep discount. Don't let it take value that belongs to you."
"We urge stockholders not to be misled by the Company’s misleading and disparaging rhetoric about our intentions for Lee," Alden said. "Simply put, we are not seeking to acquire Lee at a steep discount, nor could the election of our two entirely independent director candidates result in any such unfair transaction."
Alden said its goal is to bring "independent perspectives and relevant expertise to the boardroom and, who are committed to re-shaping the highly questionable corporate governance practices at Lee."