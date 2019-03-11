Alter Trading Corporation, with operations in Davenport, has announced several executive leadership changes.
According to a news release, the changes are part of the St. Louis-based company's growth strategy and succession planning.
Tim Oliver, who has served as Alter Trading's senior vice president and CFO since 2010, is promoted to president and CFO, according to the release. Oliver will have responsibility for the company's corporate functions, administrative departments, plus the ferrous and nonferrous marketing groups.
Michael Goldstein, a fifth-generation family member to lead Alter, is promoted to senior vice president of operations. He will have responsibility for daily operations and capital allocation across the company's 70 locations, according to the release.
Other promotions include:
• Jack Grundfest, who joined Alter last year, is promoted to senior vice president. He also will take on the newly created role of chief administrative officer.
• David Klein, who has been with the company since 2004, is promoted to senior vice president of nonferrous marketing.
• Lisa Walden, who has been with Alter since 2011, is promoted to senior vice president of finance and treasury.
The changes will become effective on March 31, according to the release.
Alter, founded in 1898, operates a metal recycling facility in Davenport.