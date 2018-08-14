Alter Trading Corporation, with a facility in Davenport, announced this week it will purchase an Arkansas-based recycling group.
Monday, Alter announced the purchase of Tenenbaum Recycling Group, TRG. The deal brings together two century-old scrap metal recycling companies. The addition of TRG's 10 locations, mostly in Arkansas, expands Alter's facilities to more than 70 across the country. Alter intends to operate all of TRG's existing locations, according to a news release.
The transaction is expected to close around Aug. 24, according to the release.
The Davenport facility, 640 Schmidt Road, accepts ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as automobiles, to be demanufactured.
