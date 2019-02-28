Try 3 months for $3
american freight furniture

American Freight Furniture and Mattress has opened its first Iowa store on Kimberly Road in Davenport. The chain carries affordable bedroom sets, dining sets, mattresses and living room furniture, as shown in this picture from the company's Facebook page.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

An expanding furniture and mattress retailer has opened its first Iowa store on Kimberly Road in Davenport.

On Feb. 22, American Freight Furniture and Mattress opened its 35,000-square foot store at 1010 E. Kimberly Road, next to Stefanini and Harbor Freight Tools. 

"We’re excited to open our first Iowa store in the heart of the Quad-City region," said Vice President Karl Finley in a news release. "Our new location will be a great discount furniture option for Davenport, Iowa and surrounding areas."

Finley said the warehouse-style store offers living room furniture, bedroom sets, dining sets and mattresses at affordable prices. It also offers free layaway, same-day delivery and a flexible payment option. 

The Davenport store will employ between six and 10 people, according to the release.

During tax season, the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday; and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Founded in 1993, American Freight Furniture and Mattress now has more than 160 stores across the country. There are Illinois stores in Peoria, Champaign, Decatur and elsewhere.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0