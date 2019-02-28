An expanding furniture and mattress retailer has opened its first Iowa store on Kimberly Road in Davenport.
On Feb. 22, American Freight Furniture and Mattress opened its 35,000-square foot store at 1010 E. Kimberly Road, next to Stefanini and Harbor Freight Tools.
"We’re excited to open our first Iowa store in the heart of the Quad-City region," said Vice President Karl Finley in a news release. "Our new location will be a great discount furniture option for Davenport, Iowa and surrounding areas."
Finley said the warehouse-style store offers living room furniture, bedroom sets, dining sets and mattresses at affordable prices. It also offers free layaway, same-day delivery and a flexible payment option.
The Davenport store will employ between six and 10 people, according to the release.
During tax season, the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday; and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Founded in 1993, American Freight Furniture and Mattress now has more than 160 stores across the country. There are Illinois stores in Peoria, Champaign, Decatur and elsewhere.