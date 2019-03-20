The annual Freeman Pollard Minority Scholarship Breakfast will be held March 26 at St. Ambrose University.
Iowa American Water President Randy Moore will be the first non-alumnus to serve as keynote speaker at the event, to be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Rogalski Hall on the university's campus in Davenport, according to a news release.
"Randy Moore represents the kind of citizen we believe our students can and should model,” said Ryan Saddler, director of diversity at St. Ambrose, in the release. "Randy has served on the Iowa Civil Rights Commission and recently was appointed to the Davenport Civil Rights Commission. In addition, he is a director of the Quad-Cities Community Foundation, a member of the Rotary Club and a strong supporter of minority business owners. He is involved and he cares about our community."
Moore's keynote address will follow presentations by St. Ambrose students and alumni, who will speak about the impact of receiving the Freeman Pollard Minority Scholarship.
Since 1988, the scholarship has helped more than 1,000 of students attend St. Ambrose, including 281 this year.
For more information, call 563-333-5737.
—Times staff