Anytime Fitness will celebrate the opening of its new downtown Davenport location next week with music, prizes and food.
Manager Connor Schmitt announced in a news release the grand opening celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, in the Union Arcade location, 229 Brady St., Davenport.
The event will include prize drawings and healthy snacks. The first 50 people who sign up for a membership will receive free body fitness assessments, gifts and discounted enrollment fees, according to the release. There will also be a photo booth station with props, plus a Hero station to see how many pushups guests can do in one minute.
Club tours will be available. Nationwide, the average Anytime Fitness club has around 800 members, according to the release. The gyms are staffed around eight hours each day, but members can access the club during unstaffed hours by using a computerized key system.
The Davenport gym features circuit and resistance training machines, free weights, cardio equipment, group fitness classes, private bathrooms and tanning packages, according to the release.
For membership information, call 563-345-7777 or email the gym.
