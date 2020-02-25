Arconic Corp. secures a parts contract with General Motors

A webcast and presentations, available online, detailed how two companies will operate after the planned April 1 separation. Arconic Inc. CEO John Plant will stay for three years as co-CEO of Howmet Aerospace.

Myers said Arconic has three categories, with about 77% of operations in its rolled products division, which includes airplane wing skins and autobody sheets, among other offerings. The rest of the company is made up of aluminum extrusions, like rods, bars and commercial airframes applications, and building and construction systems, such as doors and exterior and interior cladding.

Arconic officials view growth in the aluminum business with the societal and generational push away from plastics for environmental and health reasons.

Myers said there is an opening for Arconic to expand into the aluminum canning business, citing Coca-Cola shifting sales of its Dasani water into cans as an example. The anti-plastic movement is even more pronounced overseas, Myers said.