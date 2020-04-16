Arconic Davenport worker dies in Iowa City hospital, cause not yet known

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

IOWA CITY — An Arconic Davenport Works employee died Wednesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics facility.

“We are saddened to learn that one of our employees has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and coworkers. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we do not have any additional information to share,” read an Arconic statement released Thursday.

The employee death comes as the Davenport manufacturing plant has had seven known cases of employees who tested positive for COVID-19, or the new coronavirus.

But the worker's cause of death, as of Thursday morning, was not immediately known. An official with the Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office said the cause of death was under the jurisdiction of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where the worker died.

A message was left Thursday morning with a member of the university hospital's public relations team.

Arconic, deemed an essential business, continues to operate, but is starting a two-week voluntary furlough next week for employees who signed up to be out of the plant from April 20 to May 3. Those workers can apply for unemployment those two weeks to recoup lost earnings.