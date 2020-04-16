Arconic Davenport worker dies in Iowa City hospital, cause not yet known

IOWA CITY — An Arconic Davenport Works employee died Wednesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics facility.
“We are saddened to learn that one of our employees has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and coworkers. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we do not have any additional information to share,” read an Arconic statement released Thursday.
The employee death comes as the Davenport manufacturing plant has had seven known cases of employees who tested positive for COVID-19, or the new coronavirus.
But the worker's cause of death, as of Thursday morning, was not immediately known. An official with the Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office said the cause of death was under the jurisdiction of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where the worker died.
A message was left Thursday morning with a member of the university hospital's public relations team.
Arconic, deemed an essential business, continues to operate, but is starting a two-week voluntary furlough next week for employees who signed up to be out of the plant from April 20 to May 3. Those workers can apply for unemployment those two weeks to recoup lost earnings.
That furlough was the result of conversations between Arconic and United Steelworkers Local 105, according to a union flyer.
"The safety and health of the membership is critical, and we must do all we can to protect both. We also need to protect the main reason we are here, our jobs, and making sure those jobs are here in the future," the flyer from earlier this month says.
"The bargaining committee has put for the idea of a total plant shutdown, but we still have plate customers that want metal throughout April and into May."
Employees in three sections were allowed to sign-up for the voluntary layoff.
This is a developing story.
