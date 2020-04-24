Arconic Davenport Works has additional worker test positive for COVID-19

Arconic Davenport Works officials learned Thursday of an additional employee who tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the number of Arconic workers who have tested positive for the new coronavirus to 8.
The affected worker has not been to the plant in more than a week.
Arconic officials confirmed the additional positive case on Friday.
"All notifications are taken seriously, and protocols are in place to manage these situations and evaluate any exposures that may have occurred when the infected individual was last on premises. As a precaution, co-workers who were in close contact will remain home to self-quarantine consistent with our protocols," read an Arconic statement.
"We continue to maintain heightened hygiene measures, increased social distancing, and working remotely when possible, as recommended by relevant health authorities.”
This comes more than a week after Arconic union worker Bruce Plumb died from complications due to COVID-19 at an Iowa City hospital last week.
Arconic, deemed an essential business, continues to operate but began a two-week voluntary furlough Monday, to continue until May 3, for employees who signed up to be out of the plant. Those workers can apply for unemployment those two weeks to recoup lost earnings.
That furlough was the result of conversations between Arconic and United Steelworkers Local 105, according to a union flyer.
