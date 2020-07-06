Arconic Davenport Works recently cut 30 salaried employees

Swenson said manufacturing employment in Iowa had declines in May and June and initial claims for unemployment from manufacturing jobs have been close to 30,000 in the last 12 weeks.

Some corporations were able to take advantage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES, which helped facilitate loans, such as the federal Paycheck Protection Program administered by the Small Business Administration.

But those programs are nearing their end and most of that money has been distributed, which was able to keep workers on payroll.

“If the economy can’t sustain those levels of employment, then we’re going to start seeing layoffs," Swenson said.

But economic recovery, in every sector, leans heavily on consumer confidence, which may take a hit as the amount of positive COVID-19 cases starts to increase in the Quad-Cities again.

“My best guess is that we’re going to see ad hoc shutdowns in certain areas, perhaps in specific sectors of the economy, and those kinds of disruptions (is what) we’re going to see in ‘hot spots’ in the next six months,” Swenson said.