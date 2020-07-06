Arconic Davenport Works recently cut 30 salaried employees

Arconic Davenport Works recently permanently cut 30 salaried workers.
“As a result of reduced demand due to COVID-19, we are eliminating approximately 30 salaried positions at Davenport Works, effective June 30," read an Arconic statement on the matter.
That is in addition to the previously announced 154 hourly workers at the Riverdale facility to be placed on indefinite layoff, effective July 19. Those 154 jobs could potentially be recalled, but the 30 salaried jobs were permanently eliminated.
Arconic can only be as healthy as everything that demands aluminum, said Dave Swenson, an economist and professor at Iowa State University.
“Our big concern right now in the United States is that we’ve done such a poor job of managing the pandemic, we’re probably going to have negative spillover into the economy,” he said.
But other countries, America’s trading partners, “have done such a good job managing the pandemic” that those countries will want American-produced goods, such as vehicles or equipment manufactured by Arconic, Swenson said.
The supply chain for companies such as Deere & Co. and Arconic have had a longer-term concern than products more readily seen by consumers, such as hand sanitizer and toilet paper. That remains to be the case.
Swenson said manufacturing employment in Iowa had declines in May and June and initial claims for unemployment from manufacturing jobs have been close to 30,000 in the last 12 weeks.
Some corporations were able to take advantage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES, which helped facilitate loans, such as the federal Paycheck Protection Program administered by the Small Business Administration.
But those programs are nearing their end and most of that money has been distributed, which was able to keep workers on payroll.
“If the economy can’t sustain those levels of employment, then we’re going to start seeing layoffs," Swenson said.
But economic recovery, in every sector, leans heavily on consumer confidence, which may take a hit as the amount of positive COVID-19 cases starts to increase in the Quad-Cities again.
“My best guess is that we’re going to see ad hoc shutdowns in certain areas, perhaps in specific sectors of the economy, and those kinds of disruptions (is what) we’re going to see in ‘hot spots’ in the next six months,” Swenson said.
The CARES Act, as well as PPP loans, was able to funnel “a ton of money to maintain commercial activity during the first round and we more or less squandered it because the virus is circulating and we have other sectors of the economy in need,” such as local and state governments and the U.S. Postal Service, Swenson said.
As far as the 184 jobs impacted by Arconic's decisions, Swenson said that has an income reduction of $2.4 million in the Quad-Cities economy when factoring in the ripples of those good-paying jobs onto suppliers and consumer spending in the area.
"On a monthly basis, that basically supports, besides those 184 workers, that basically supports another 33 jobs in the regional economy," Swenson said.
