Arconic Davenport Works recently laid off 30 salaried employees
Arconic Davenport Works recently laid off 30 salaried employees

Arconic Davenport Works recently laid off 30 salaried workers.

“As a result of reduced demand due to COVID-19, we are eliminating approximately 30 salaried positions at Davenport Works, effective June 30," read an Arconic statement on the matter.

That is in addition to the previously announced 154 hourly workers at the Riverdale facility to be placed on indefinite layoff, effective July 19.

This is a developing story.

