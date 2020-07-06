Arconic Davenport Works recently laid off 30 salaried employees

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Celebrate the Bix with a free trial of the E-Edition!
Now through July 25, the digital copy of the Quad-City Times is available for FREE when you sign up for an account. No credit card required. Already a subscriber? Click Log in.
Arconic Davenport Works recently laid off 30 salaried workers.
“As a result of reduced demand due to COVID-19, we are eliminating approximately 30 salaried positions at Davenport Works, effective June 30," read an Arconic statement on the matter.
That is in addition to the previously announced 154 hourly workers at the Riverdale facility to be placed on indefinite layoff, effective July 19.
This is a developing story.
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Robert Connelly
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today