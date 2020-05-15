Arconic eaglets named Analiese and Terry in honor of local first responders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This year’s Arconic eaglets have been named after two fallen first responders.

Analiese and Terry won this year’s naming contest for the latest eaglets to occupy the eagle nest at Arconic Davenport Works in Riverdale. Analiese, in honor of Riverdale firefighter Analiese Chapman, and Terry, for Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle, won with 37% of the vote to honor the local first responders who both died this year.

The other options included Genesis and Trinity, for the two local hospitals, at 29%, followed by Majesty and Valor (16%), Lewis and Clark (12%) and Journey and Cosmo (6%).

The eagle nest can be viewed online at https://www.arconic.com/eaglecam/ .

John Riches, Arconic's Davenport spokesman, said the eaglets could be able to fly in the second half of June. At that time, they would learn to fly and hunt for four to six weeks here in the Quad-Cities.