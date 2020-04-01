Arconic, Howmet Aerospace complete separation Wednesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As of Wednesday morning, Arconic Corporation shares have begun trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The April 1 split of Arconic Inc. into Arconic Corp. and Howmet Aerospace was completed as scheduled. Arconic Davenport Works will keep its name, and operations continue there after the federal government labeled Arconic as essential, critical infrastructure.

Howmet encompasses engine products, fastening systems, engineered structures and forged wheels businesses while Arconic Corp. retains being a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions as well as innovative architectural products, according to company news releases.

This comes a few years after Arconic was spun-off from parent company Alcoa.

Arconic Inc. shareholders received one share of Arconic Corp. for every four shares of Arconic Inc. held as of March 19; Arconic Inc. shares have since become Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares.