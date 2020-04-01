Arconic, Howmet Aerospace complete separation Wednesday

You have free articles remaining.
As of Wednesday morning, Arconic Corporation shares have begun trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
The April 1 split of Arconic Inc. into Arconic Corp. and Howmet Aerospace was completed as scheduled. Arconic Davenport Works will keep its name, and operations continue there after the federal government labeled Arconic as essential, critical infrastructure.
Howmet encompasses engine products, fastening systems, engineered structures and forged wheels businesses while Arconic Corp. retains being a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions as well as innovative architectural products, according to company news releases.
This comes a few years after Arconic was spun-off from parent company Alcoa.
Arconic Inc. shareholders received one share of Arconic Corp. for every four shares of Arconic Inc. held as of March 19; Arconic Inc. shares have since become Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares.
Howmet Aerospace had a recent highpoint of $34.07 a share on Feb. 19, but, like many other stocks in the current economic situation, has taken a hit in the last few weeks. It was trading between $12.71 and $15.40 after opening Wednesday at $15.40.
John Plant, who had been CEO of Arconic Inc., is executive chairman of Howmet’s board and co-CEO with Tolga Oal.
Arconic Corp., which opened trading Wednesday at $15 a share, was trading between $5.80 and $15 on its first day.
Tim Myers leads Arconic Corp. as chief executive officer, having previously served as executive vice president and group president of the business segments under the separated aluminum company.
“Arconic Corporation has been a leader in aluminum products innovation since its predecessor founded the company in 1888,” Myers said Wednesday. “Our unique portfolio of assets and dedicated people around the world set Arconic apart from its peers.”
Myers also said, “I’d like to thank our employees for their focus and continued commitment to keeping each other safe and supporting our customers during these uncertain times.”
