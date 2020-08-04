Arconic lays out financial impact of coronavirus, looks at future growth of aluminum

Some of the specific issues confronting Arconic are ripple effects from the continuing coronavirus pandemic, such as when the major automakers halted production for a time coupled with the continuing issues surrounding the grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max.

But the major automakers returned to work in recent weeks while the 737 Max remains grounded; Arconic is a supplier for both.

And there remains optimism about the rest of this year as a four-year non-compete with Alcoa expires at the end of October that will allow Arconic to enter the domestic aluminum canning business. That non-compete was part of Arconic’s separation from Alcoa back in 2016.

Arconic officials have talked about that revenue potential for months, citing a growing shift away from the use of plastics as well as a recent uptick in the need for aluminum canning capability.

Some industry experts are predicting demand for aluminum canning to “grow by more than 1 billion pounds over the next five years on top of 1.2 billion pounds of imported sheet this year,” Myers, Arconic's CEO, said Tuesday.