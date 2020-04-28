You are the owner of this article.
Arconic now taking name suggestions for two eaglets in Riverdale nest
Arconic now taking name suggestions for two eaglets in Riverdale nest

Name suggestions have begun to roll in for the two eaglets in the Arconic eagle nest.

Submissions can be sent through Monday, May 4, as the annual process to name new eaglets from Liberty and Justice in the nest at Arconic’s waterfront Riverdale property.

The submissions are made in pairs, and Arconic officials have “no way for certain to know the sex of the eaglets, so any combination of boy or girl names are certainly welcome,” Arconic wrote on its Eagle Cam Facebook page.

Late next week, voting will take place on the names at www.arconic.com/eaglecam.

Both eaglets hatched earlier this month and have been fed by their parents, Liberty and Justice. Those two eagles have fledged 16 since they nested at Arconic in Riverdale, including Windy and Storm a year ago.

Liberty and Justice first came to Arconic Davenport Works in 2009 and built a 7-foot nest in a tree near the Mississippi River and fledged a pair of eaglets in 2010 who were not named.

