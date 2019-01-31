The Arconic Board of Directors this week declared a dividend of 6 cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company.
It is payable Feb. 25 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 8, according to the announcement.
The board also announced a dividend of 93.75 cents per share on Arconic's $3.75 Cumulative Preferred Stock. It is payable on April 1 to the stockholders of record at the close of business March 15.
Among the company's operations is Arconic Davenport Works in Riverdale.
