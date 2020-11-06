Arconic reports improved financials during its third quarter

Business has begun to stabilize for Arconic Corporation amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The aluminum company, which operates Arconic Davenport Works, reported $1.4 billion in revenue during its third quarter, up 19% from this year’s second quarter.
Arconic also reported net income of $5 million for the fiscal quarter, or 5 cents per share.
The return of production at automotive facilities in the quarter fueled part of Arconic’s bounce-back, such as the 158% increase in automotive sales compared to the second quarter.
Arconic continues to see declines in its aerospace and building and construction segments.
A non-compete clause with former parent company Alcoa expired on Oct. 31, and Arconic has begun to explore what re-entering the North American, European and Asian canned sheet market, aluminum canning, could mean for the company.
“We have idle packaging capacity that can be put into service with minimal capital expenditure,” said Tim Myers, CEO, during Thursday’s call.
“That said, we would not expect to see meaningful revenue contribution from new packaging production until the second half of next year, or later.”
Arconic is also benefiting from two recent trade rulings. In October, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced its preliminary determinations that imports of common alloy aluminum sheet from 18 countries are being sold at less than fair value in the United States.
That ruling follows a similar one in August 2020. A variety of preliminary duty deposit rates have been assigned for each of the 18 countries found in violation.
Tom Dobbins, president/CEO of the Aluminum Association, said in October that the U.S. Department of Commerce’s “findings confirm that foreign producers relied on artificially low prices to rapidly increase their aluminum sheet exports to the United States, just as unfairly traded imports from China were beginning to withdraw from the market.”
Imports from those 18 countries represented about 32% of domestic demand, or more than $2 billion in sales, Myers said Thursday.
“In addition to pursuing these new opportunities for our facilities in Davenport, Iowa, and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, we are particularly excited for the opportunity to secure some of this demand to support the $100 million investment we are currently ramping up at our facility in Tennessee.”
Arconic officials also said Thursday they have yet to publicly release any financial guidance for 2021 with ongoing uncertainty related to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
