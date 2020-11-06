Arconic reports improved financials during its third quarter

Business has begun to stabilize for Arconic Corporation amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The aluminum company, which operates Arconic Davenport Works, reported $1.4 billion in revenue during its third quarter, up 19% from this year’s second quarter.

Arconic also reported net income of $5 million for the fiscal quarter, or 5 cents per share.

The return of production at automotive facilities in the quarter fueled part of Arconic’s bounce-back, such as the 158% increase in automotive sales compared to the second quarter.

Arconic continues to see declines in its aerospace and building and construction segments.

A non-compete clause with former parent company Alcoa expired on Oct. 31, and Arconic has begun to explore what re-entering the North American, European and Asian canned sheet market, aluminum canning, could mean for the company.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have idle packaging capacity that can be put into service with minimal capital expenditure,” said Tim Myers, CEO, during Thursday’s call.

“That said, we would not expect to see meaningful revenue contribution from new packaging production until the second half of next year, or later.”