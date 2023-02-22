Arconic has reported its results from the final quarter and the full year of 2022.

In November 2022, the company announced it was selling its Russian assets following the conflict with Ukraine. This resulted in a $304 million loss after taxes for the Pittsburgh-based sheet metal manufacturer.

Revenue for the fourth quarter was down 9% year-over-year, and up 2% due to growth in the aerospace, packaging, building and construction, and ground transportation end markets, according to a news release. A net loss of $273 million, or $2.70 per share, was reported. During the same time period in 2021, the company reported a net loss of $38 million, or .36 cents per share.

Adjusted earnings were reported at $154 million. Excluding the Russian operations, earnings were $145 million, down 5% year-over-year on a comparable basis, primarily due to operational challenges in the quarter that impacted industrial output, the company reported.

Cash from operations was $188 million, and capital expenditures were $70 million.

Despite the setbacks in the fourth quarter, Arconic ended the fiscal year strong. Revenue increased 19% from 2021 levels and 10% organically, due to sales and growth in related fields. A net loss of $182 million, or $1.75 per share was reported in 2022. This is in comparison to a net loss of $397 million, of $3.65 per share, in 2021.

The company noted the full-year 2022 net loss includes the after-tax loss related to selling the Russian plant.

“We accomplished a lot in 2022. We completed our re-entry into North American can sheet at our facility in Tennessee. We navigated a challenging situation with our facility in Russia and ultimately divested it for $230 million in cash proceeds," said CEO Tim Myers. "We delivered a record year in our Building and Construction Systems segment profitability. Additionally, we repurchased approximately seven million shares, and we grew organic revenue across the business in the face of volatile markets.”

The full-year 2022 adjusted earnings came in at $706 million and, excluding the Russian operations, $635 million. This is up 2% year-over-year on a comparable basis. Cash used for operations was $338 million and capital expenditures were $245 million.