Arconic and United Steelworkers have reached a tentative contract agreement.
United Steelworkers is negotiating a labor contract for 3,300 employees, including about 1,900 at Davenport Works. The previous five-year contract expired May 15, but the bargaining committee agreed to extend the contract until a deal is reached.
Talks re-started earlier this month, resulting in the tentative agreement.
"Arconic and United Steelworkers have reached a tentative agreement that provides economic security to our employees and allows our business to maintain leading positions in strong end markets," Davenport Works spokesman John Riches said in a statement.
Officials said Friday the union will now plan to hold informational meetings and prepare for ratification.
"The bargaining committee will be recommending to the membership that this agreement be accepted and the details will be reviewed with our members over the coming days and weeks," United Steelworkers officials said in a news release. "This is a good outcome for our negotiations and that is due to the unity, strength and solidarity that the local union leadership and our members and contract action teams have built and demonstrated over the past months in bringing Arconic to the right place."
Details of the agreement have not yet been released.
The contract affects employees across four locations: Davenport, Iowa, Lafayette, Ind., Alcoa, Tenn., and Massena, New York. Talks began April 29 at the headquarters in Pittsburgh, to replace the previous contract.
Members of United Steelworkers Local 105 in Bettendorf have previously said they have been negotiating to keep wages and benefits in place.
"We're pleased to have a new tentative agreement with United Steelworkers," Riches said. "We appreciate employees, customers and the community for its support and patience during this process."
This story will be updated.