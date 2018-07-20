A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Civilian Human Resources Agency, North Central Region, in Building 102 of the Rock Island Arsenal.
The future renovated space will house about 160 Department of the Army civilian employees who will perform the new mission of providing human resources functions for the Department of Defense Education Activity.
Nancy Lane, director of the CHRA North Central Region, CHRA, will be joined by Maj. Gen. Duane A. Gamble, senior commander of Rock Island Arsenal and commanding general of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, and Robert Brady, Associate Director for Financial and Business Operations, Department of Defense Education Activity.