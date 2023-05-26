Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Downtown Davenport was home to the Arthur Murray Dance Studio for more than half a century. Last month, it moved to Moline.

The franchise is owned by Danyelle Pinkerton and Wesley Arnold, who started dancing in Detroit 20 years ago. After four years with Arthur Murray, Arnold became eligible to buy a franchise.

Negotiations began in Detroit but fell through, he said, and he became aware the Davenport studio at 221 N. Brady was for sale.

"I ended up looking on Google Earth to figure out where Davenport was," Arnold said.

Before long, he booked the studio, fell in love with the area and decided to make the move. The Brady Street studio opened in the 1950s and operated continuously until March of this year when Arnold and Pinkerton made another decision.

"We really love being in downtown Davenport, but our lease was up, and it was time to look for something we could freshen up a bit," he said.

The search for a new space led the pair to 7002 John Deere Parkway in Moline. Originally built as a Kingdom Hall, the Jehovah Witness congregation moved out a few years ago. The new owners bought the building just before COVID-19 and were having a hard time getting it leased.

After its time as a church, the building was zoned for offices and had to be rezoned to be a dance studio. The goal was to open the new space on Arthur Murray's birthday, April 4, but severe storms delayed those plans, and it opened later in the month.

Arthur Murray began teaching dance in 1912 and started his first school in 1925. The business boomed, and there now are more than 260 Arthur Murray Dance Studios in 21 countries across the globe, according to the company's website.

The ballroom in the new building is 2,200 square feet — much larger than the 900-square-foot dance floor at the Brady Street location, Arnold said. Students of all ages take instruction from the pair. While they offer accelerated classes with competitions and recitals, the majority of students are there to learn how to dance socially.

“Our concentration is really on providing top-notch social dance instruction,” Pinkerton said. "The vast majority of what we do is concentrated on social dance skills."

The majority of students are adults, she said, but some younger couples enroll just before their wedding. That said, the median age for dancers is 50 to 60 years.

"A lot of times, you have empty nesters that are looking for something to do now that the kids have flown the coop," she said.

Having more space and more windows makes for a better learning environment, Arnold said. Now the dance company can host social dances, workshops open to the public and rent out space for other social events.

The growth of the studio was something Pinkerton and Arnold pined for in Davenport, she said.

"A lot of what we were looking for in this move .. is to be the place that people can go to social dance as well," she said.

Bringing in world champion dancers is something the studio has always done, but in the new space, they hope to have them teach workshops too. And, for the first time, the public will be able to walk in and join in on the fun.

"It's really taking what Arthur Murray is, as far as classes and things that we offer, to a whole new level," Arnold said.