Bruce Carter fell in love with aviation at the age of five, when his parents would take him to airports to watch planes disappear into the sky.
Almost 17 years after Sept. 11, 2001, there's still pain in Carter's voice as he accepts children today will never have the experience with airplanes he did in the 1960s. The days of watching loved ones board planes from airport terminals have long gone.
“When 9/11 came, that changed the world. It changed all of the regulations, where only ticketed passengers are allowed to get past the security checkpoint,” Carter said. “You don’t get the warm, fuzzy feeling of being able to watch people get on and off airplanes. Of course you have to have everyone safe. But it’s still very disheartening to me.”
The young boy who would watch airplanes as often as he could eventually took flying lessons at the age of 14. He went on to lead some of the largest airports in the Midwest, and helped the Quad-City International Airport reach the goal of having nearly half-a-million passengers boarding planes.
After 19 years as director of aviation for the Moline airport, Carter will retire at the end of the month.
“Bruce is highly knowledgeable and someone that you just want to be around,” said Ralph H. Heninger, of Heninger & Heninger law firm in Davenport. “He’s very open and has a good way of expressing ideas. I’ve worked with him for 19-plus years and have seen his abilities to bring the airport to a point where it’s had a significant increase in enplanements. And he’s also just a very wonderful individual.”
New heights
Carter started in the aviation industry in 1975, fueling airplanes and working to earn his pilot’s license in Minnesota. His now 43-year career led him to direct airports in Peoria and Springfield, Illinois, and elsewhere, before landing in the Quad-Cities in 1999.
“I was hired in the middle of discussions about a new terminal building,” he said. “When I got here, we started the bidding of the new terminal. So my first major job was to oversee the construction of a $19 million terminal expansion, with 12 new gates, two new carousels, a restaurant, gift shop and new concourses.”
The terminal expansion, he said, was designed for “customer satisfaction,” as well as customers’ interest in watching airplanes.
“The new terminal building was just completed prior to 9/11,” Carter said. “One thing I like with the architecture was you go through the security checkpoint to an open area and you go to the gates. But that all changed with 9/11.”
As someone who couldn’t wait to take to the skies, Carter still struggles with the way regulations have changed the customer experience at airports. But while he remains humble about his work, Carter’s colleagues praised his efforts to improve airport security.
“In today’s security conscious travel environment, he’s been very instrumental in improving passenger safety and security at the airport,” Heninger said. “When people travel around the country to various airports, I think they realize the Quad-City International Airport has a very high quality security system. It has easy access, good facilities, and it’s efficient. It makes the overall travel experience very good.”
In the years following the new security regulations, Carter made the most of AirTran Airways service, which began in the late 1990s. AirTran brought the airport to new heights in 2007, when the airport saw enplaned passengers peak at around 475,000.
“The highlight for me was having AirTran in the marketplace, offering service to Atlanta and seasonal service to Orlando and Fort Myers,” Carter said. “The terminal expansion just worked out perfectly with increased travel, including with United, and most recently Allegiant.”
While AirTran left the market in 2011, Carter said adding Allegiant and upgrading equipment helped the airport maintain high passenger numbers. Now, Allegiant’s market share continues to grow, with flights to Las Vegas, Phoenix, St. Petersburg and elsewhere.
“Bruce has led QCIA through many challenging times, including historic passenger records, while navigating many challenging industry impacts, including demanding security requirements in post 9/11, the economic recession in 2008 and impending pilot shortage and retirement of regional jet fleet,” said Brad Hamilton, vice president and director of aviation services for Crawford, Murphy & Tilly.
Quad-City Airport marketing representative Cathie Rochau said Carter was also innovative in his work to seek new revenue sources, such as adding airline fueling and ground handling. And she feels the 17-year-old expanded terminal still looks new today.
“Bruce always encouraged a high level of customer service and from everyone — all of the tenants — from the rental car agents to the airline employees at the ticket counters, as well as the airport authority staff, to be friendly, welcoming and helpful to our customers,” she said.
And serving as chair of the American Association of Airport Executives, Carter brought the Quad-City airport to the forefront of the aviation industry, Heninger said.
Up and out
Most recently, Carter has been a main driving force behind developing the properties surrounding the Quad-City airport. In the past 15 years, two new hotels — Hampton Inn & Suites and Holiday Inn Express — have opened nearby.
“We’re high on economic development right now,” Carter said. “We’ve purchased a lot of properties, like Flick’s and Bud’s Skyline Inn, and those areas are ready to be marketed for new activity, like restaurants, convenient stores, strip malls. That’s the concentration that I hope would be carried on.”
While the idea of retirement is difficult for Carter, who said he jumps out of bed each day eager to head to the airport, he’s confident he is leaving the airport in a strong state. He hopes incoming executive director Ben Leischner will continue to seek additional air service and outer development. He'd also like to see the airport's taxing authority expanded county-wide.
And while Carter readies to watch planes take off from the Moline airport for possibly the last time, and his planned move to Clear Lake to be near family, colleagues said they will miss his expertise and openness.
“Bruce’s passion for aviation is contagious and will always be remembered as a defining element of his career and him as a person," Hamilton said.
Carter, whose eyes still gleam when he talks about watching airplanes fly as a kid, thanked his coworkers, family and friends.
“I thought the dream job was the Quad-Cities,” Carter said. “Every airport I’ve been at, I just loved every one of them. And the exclamation point is on the Quad-Cities. The airport is known nationwide by my peers. I never thought I’d be here 19 years later.”