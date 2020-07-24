As COVID-19 keeps them closed, Quad-Cities' three professional sports teams keep in touch with fans through merch and advance ticket sales

"For us, we’re making the best of all that’s going on with this global pandemic and just doing what we can to keep using the facility here," Kubly said.

Doug Bland, owner/general manager of the Quad-City Steamwheelers, said 85% of 2020 season ticket holders rolled their purchases to next season.

“It meant a lot to us as an organization. Knowing that people were worried about their health and their livelihood although they said, ‘go ahead and count me in for next year,’” Bland said in an email.

“We are confident that we offer the most exciting form of entertainment to the fans of the Quad-Cities at each home game. We only hope that we can expose this great team and its games to more people in the Q-C who haven’t had the opportunity to experience this great game," Bland said.

The Steamwheelers will have eight home games, one more than normal, next season to make back some money lost in 2020.

“Fans can support us by buying tickets and sponsorships for 2021. We will be putting our 2021 season tickets on sale August 15 along with some very creative ways fans can get involved with the team on a different level,” Bland said.