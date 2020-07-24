As COVID-19 keeps them closed, Quad-Cities' three professional sports teams keep in touch with fans through merch and advance ticket sales

The Quad-Cities' three professional sports teams don't know when they'll play again. But they have reduced staffs filling merchandise and future ticket orders to stay connected with their fans.
In January, area business leaders highlighted the impact of the Quad-City River Bandits, Quad-City Storm and Quad-City Steamwheelers: Combined they offer 100 events with a total of about 331,000 in annual attendance. Business leaders say the teams produce $50.1 million in annual economic impact in direct spending, while also offering a boost to restaurants and other local venues.
Joe Kubly, River Bandits general manager, said promotional giveaway items, like bobbleheads, slated for the 2020 season, are stored away for “an over-the-top 2021.”
For revenue this season, merchandise sales and packaged gear are available online, and Modern Woodmen Park hosts youth sports and special events.
"Our full-time core is still here so we’re at 10 employees full-time and it's just the 10 of us here that are making this place go round," Kubly said.
"We’re holding youth sports events, high school games. We’re starting to book up our typical off-season with a lot of weddings and special events, for us that would be the off-season or non-baseball days. We’ve gotten a lot of interest from people about weddings and I think we already got most of the weekends in October filled with weddings.
"For us, we’re making the best of all that’s going on with this global pandemic and just doing what we can to keep using the facility here," Kubly said.
Doug Bland, owner/general manager of the Quad-City Steamwheelers, said 85% of 2020 season ticket holders rolled their purchases to next season.
“It meant a lot to us as an organization. Knowing that people were worried about their health and their livelihood although they said, ‘go ahead and count me in for next year,’” Bland said in an email.
“We are confident that we offer the most exciting form of entertainment to the fans of the Quad-Cities at each home game. We only hope that we can expose this great team and its games to more people in the Q-C who haven’t had the opportunity to experience this great game," Bland said.
The Steamwheelers will have eight home games, one more than normal, next season to make back some money lost in 2020.
“Fans can support us by buying tickets and sponsorships for 2021. We will be putting our 2021 season tickets on sale August 15 along with some very creative ways fans can get involved with the team on a different level,” Bland said.
The Quad-City Storm season came to an early halt in March. The hockey team went ahead with planned off-season events, equipment sales, and auctions through Dash Auctions of gear and regular and themed jerseys.
The equipment sale was a bit more robust this year as the team had just ordered hockey sticks, so it had extra availability for fans and hockey players.
“I think the appetite of our fans is still there for hockey. I think they would much rather have preferred to have seen the final five to 10 games of our season and gotten to spend their money on tickets to those and a fun run to the playoffs, but I think the auctions, giving back items from the players, is a different way for them to be engaged with the team,” said Brian Rothenberger, director of communications and operations.
Rothenberger said the Storm have been “blown away by the support and understanding our fans have given us.”
“With the games we missed from the shutdown, there was money we owed to our season ticket holders who had already paid for a whole season worth of games and a great majority of fans said, ‘don’t worry about it, roll it over to next year’s season tickets,’” he said.
“And there was also a pretty large group that said ‘you guys can keep the money. Don’t worry about it. We want to keep hockey here.’ That is not a luxury that all, or most, teams around the country at any level enjoy. We’re incredibly thankful for that.”
