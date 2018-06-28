CEO Paul Rumler announced the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce is restructuring its staff and programs, which has resulted in some jobs being cut.
"The Chamber needs to evolve and we need to do that in order to stay relevant," Rumler said. "We're making sure services match what members need. Just as businesses operate — and the Chamber is a business — we had to make difficult business decisions today."
In a letter Thursday evening, Rumler, who took over as president and CEO in April, announced the Chamber has begun restructuring its work plan and budget, which includes reductions in staff.
"The net impact is the same. We are not decreasing the number of FTEs (full-time employees), however, we are restructuring what roles they're in," Rumler said in an interview. "But as part of restructuring we had to part ways with several valued employees. And I'm not even going to say which positions or who at this time because we don't discuss HR matters. However, some employees are impacted."
Rumler would not say the number of jobs affected by the restructuring, or which full-time employees may change positions.
"We have been incredibly lucky over the years to employ some of the brightest, most passionate and community-minded individuals in the area to serve Chamber members," Rumler said in Thursday's announcement. "We are confident that any business that has the opportunity to employ these individuals will find great value in their contributions."
As part of the plan, some programs will also be restructured, he said.
"Mostly resources will be focused on the business services area and investing more in that way so we can help small and medium family-owned businesses access resources," he said. "There aren't too many programs we're scaling back, but rather, we had some new ideas this year that we put on pause."
As different initiatives evolve, he said programs might change shape in the coming months. He provided one example: Young Professionals of the Quad-Cities.
"Some of the (programs) might happen in a slightly revised format but we're still looking at maintaining our connection to Young Professionals and InternQC," he said. "Young Professionals has been evolving, and will continue to evolve next year. The networking events are changing. So to make sure we're actually engaging Young Professionals in the manner they want to, we'll start to see some adjustments in that programming."
In addition to focusing more resources on business services, Rumler said the Chamber is reinforcing its commitment to supporting Quad-Cities First, Q2030 and downtown initiatives, including Downtown Davenport Partnership and Moline Centre. He emphasized the Chamber remains dedicated to economic development.
"There will be no net impact on the number of our FTEs," Jillian McCleary, vice president of communications at the Chamber said. "This was a restructure intended to better serve members going forward, and people will be seeing new faces in the future."